Big Stars in Norman

Coming up on the fourth straight weekend of camp events, you’d think there might be some fatigue from either the coaches or the recruits. But as Oklahoma closed the book on its camp month, it went out with a bang with a bunch of strong performances Saturday afternoon. There has been something for everyone at OU’s camps this month, and the final installment was all about the defensive line. Coaches Calvin Thibodeaux and Jamar Cain got to have a lot of fun with some elite prospects in town, making the most of their trip. As the days go by, it will be intriguing to see if any offers go out and who will become some of the younger names to watch. Here’s a quick look at who and what stood out in Norman.

The story: The hype was pretty intense for Brown coming in because everybody knew he was looking to go to OU, stand out and earn the offer. The first two-thirds of that equation are in the books. Brown was tremendous all afternoon, whether it was working on drills or during the one-on-one competition part of the event. Some people put all the pressure on themselves and fall flat, not Brown. That was the day he needed. Now we’ll see down the road if it gets him the offer.

The story: To a much lesser extent, Jobe was a bit in Brown’s position. He’s a 2023 prospect so no matter what, Jobe has time. But his profile has increased exponentially in the last couple of months, and there’s no question OU defensive ends and outside linebackers coach Jamar Cain was noticing what Jobe was doing. He’s still raw, but there’s a lot to like. Every time he gets a chance to perform, you see the improvements necessary to let you know Jobe is going to be one to watch.

The story: Not only is Sims a 2024 prospect, but he’s still 14 years old and won’t turn 15 until August. It’s just been a case of seeing Sims because whenever he gets a chance, he’s made the necessary impression. That was the case again Saturday as Calvin Thibodeaux absolutely took early notice of Sims, and it’s pretty easy to gather he’s going to be a name to watch in the months to come and during his sophomore season.

The story: This is what fans love to see. Stone was offered two weeks ago at OU’s initial camp, but he didn’t participate. Stone returned to Norman and showed everybody why he’s among the best defensive linemen for the 2024 class. Whether it was outside or inside, nobody had an answer for what Stone brought to the table. It has been an incredible few months for Stone on the local and national level, and Saturday was just another time where he brought his best.

Who's Who in Norman

The defensive linemen were the unquestioned stars of those participating, but OU had some elite visitors in town that weren’t camping.

It begins with five-star wide receiver Luther Burden, who arrived at OU on Friday. Burden didn’t camp, but he was flocked by OU coaches Dennis Simmons and Lincoln Riley for the entire camp. After a month of Burden being incredibly active on the visit circuit at places like Missouri and Alabama, to name a couple, it was huge for him to be at OU. Burden has open and honest about his visit schedule, and the trust remains there.

The rest of the elite names were in the 2023 class, and OU had three notable four-star visitors on hand to enjoy Norman but not camp.

The race is going to be intense for Denton (Texas) Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill. Ranked No. 10 in the Rivals 100, it wouldn’t shock anybody for Hill to be a five-star sooner than later. The Sooners continue to put in the work and are heavily involved, but it’s going to be a big-time marathon in this one.

St. Louis De Smet defensive back Christian Gray observed the entire camp and was talking with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and spending time with Burden.



OU hasn’t been at De Smet since wide receiver Durron Neal for the 2012 class, but it’s clear Gray will be one to watch for the Sooners in 2023. Lastly, we go to Florida and 2023 defensive back Elliot Washington. Another four-star prospect who observed camp and got to watch the OU coaches in action.

Florida has been considered the early leader for Washington, but OU did what it could to try to at least give him something to think about.

Anthony a Camp Star

OU is in for so many top defensive backs for the 2022 class, but that’s not going to stop a competitor from competing. And if you had to pick one name who stood out in Norman that wasn’t known it’s Mansfield (Texas) Timberview cornerback Chancellor Anthony. Taking reps outside and in the slot, didn’t matter. His performances had quarterback Spencer Rattler and defensive back Justin Broiles singing his praises throughout the camp. Anthony spent a lot of time with cornerbacks coach Roy Manning after the event. It will remain to be seen if anything else happens after this, but it was an afternoon for Anthony to remember.

Wasel Continues to Make Strides