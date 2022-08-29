Oklahoma's class of 2023 almost unanimously got their 2022 season going over the weekend. The 22 pledges had numerous big performances and in many cases big wins for their programs. But with only one player, Joshua Bates, remaining from last year's Future Sooners there's a lot of new storylines and teams to get familiar with. Below we break down the game week of each of Oklahoma's pledges.

The Skinny: North Kansas City got off to a strong start with a 28-0 win over Hickman. Next Week: North Kansas City (1-0) is hosting Raytown South.

The Skinny: Arnold 12-for-17 for 203 yards and three touchdowns (63, 23, 18) along with four carries for 87 yards and a 64-yard touchdown in Guyer's 47-14 win over Rockwall-Heath. Next Week: Guyer (1-0) is traveling to Aledo.

The Skinny: Durango crushed Farmington, N.M. 56-7 in spite of a running clock that started in the second quarter. Next Week: Durango (1-0) is traveling to Farmington Piedra Vista.

The Skinny: Brown had a huge night with three big touchdowns (69, 80, 79) but it wasn't quite enough as Rickards lost a heartbreaker to John Paul II 35-33. Next Week: Rickards (0-1) is hosting Orange Park Fleming Island. WEEK 1 MVP

The Skinny: Carter and the Crusaders start their season this week. Next Week: Catholic (0-0) is traveling to Cypress Lake.

The Skinny: Evans helped his team to a heart-stopping overtime win over San Antonio Johnson, 46-43, with eight receptions for 80 yards including a 21-yard touchdown catch. Next Week: Judson (1-0) is hosting Austin Westlake.

The Skinny: North took a tough loss to fellow state title favorite Liberty North 17-7. On the night LS North's offense made some mistakes and will simply focus on getting back on track next week. Next Week: North (0-1) is hosting Park Hill South.

The Skinny: Hicks and Ryan lost a shocking last-minute heartbreaker to New Braunfels 34-33. On the night Hicks had a solid 17 carries for 129-yards and an eight-yard touchdown run. Next Week: Ryan (0-1) is meeting Bryant, Ark. at the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La.

The Skinny: Howland and the Raiders start their season this week. Next Week: Hun (0-0) is meeting Camden Mastery on Sat., Sept. 3.

The Skinny: Johnson and the Broncos start their season this week. Next Week: Mustang (0-0) is traveling to Southmoore.

The Skinny: Leblanc got his season off to a strong start with four tackles (one solo) and one tackle for loss in a 14-5 shutdown of Treasure Coast. Next Week: Osceola (1-0) is hosting Sanford Seminole.

The Skinny: Three carries for nine yards and two tackles in a very abbreviated appearance as McAlester downed Broken Bow 34-24. Next Week: McAlester (1-0) is meeting Baton Rouge (La.) Scotlandville at the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La.

The Skinny: Bergan came up just short, 14-13, to Battle Creek but it wasn't for a lack of effort from McIntyre who did a bit of everything. On the night he had five carries for 37 yards, three receptions for 18 yards and 16 tackles (six solo). Next Week: Bergan (0-1) is hosting Ponca.

The Skinny: Crandall won a barn burner 58-55 over Forney in which Omosigho had three receptions for 64 yards including a 40-yard reception along with six tackles, including one for loss. Next Week: Crandall (1-0) is hosting Kaufman.

The Skinny: Ozaeta and the Wildcats start their season this week. Next Week: Mount Si (0-0) is hosting Silas.

The Skinny: Pettaway and Langham creek didn't get off the start they were looking for falling to Tomball Memorial 43-16. Next Week: Langham Creek (0-1) is traveling to Jersey Village.

The Skinny: IMG and Picciotti suffered a surprising loss to fellow Florida powerhouse, Miami Central, 20-14. Next Week: IMG (0-1) is traveling to St. Louis De Smet on Sat., Sept. 3.

The Skinny: Due to transfer rules Smothers is not expected to play this year for West Charlotte. Next Week: West Charlotte (1-1) is traveling to Charlotte Independence.

The Skinny: Life Christian got a nice 21-6 win over Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan. Spencer more than did his part with with eight tackles, one 13-yard carry, a 34-yard punt return, and a blocked extra point. Next Week: Life Christian (1-0) is traveling to Baltimore (Md.) Calvert Hall.

The Skinny: As Westlake dismantled Ridge Point 44-14, Vasek had six tackles (four solo), two sacks, and four quarterback hurries. Next Week: Westlake (1-0) is traveling to Converse Judson.

The Skinny: Munroe collected a solid 28-0 win over Terrell County. Vickers had four receptions for 76 yards and had 50 yards on two punt returns, he had four tackles, including one tackle for loss, and an interception. Next Week: Munroe (1-0) is traveling to Tallahassee Leon.