With two commitments already in, and two NFL draft picks off the board it's been a strong start to the weekend for the Sooners. However that is far from the end of the news with one elite SEC area defender setting up his official visit and several other key players near the line of scrimmage starting to take a shine to Oklahoma's recruiting effort.

This and more in this week's SoonerScoop.

The Sooner Scoop - April 30, 2021