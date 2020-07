Oklahoma's 2021 recruiting has felt like it was on the cusp of taking off for quite some time now and on Saturday that may be finally ready to happen. With the announcement of five-star quarterback Caleb Williams, and the possibility of a few others, it seems Sooner fans have plenty of reason to be on the edge of their seat.

This week's SoonerScoop breaks down the reasons why and explores what the class of 2021 could look like.





The Sooner Scoop - July 3, 2020