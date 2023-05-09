On paper, Oklahoma's wide receivers have talent and potential. However, there’s not much when it comes to returning production and experience on the field. With the departures of Marvin Mims and Theo Wease — along with RB Eric Gray and TE Brayden Willis — the Sooners are returning just 46 percent of their receptions and 42 percent of their receiving yards from last season. Other than Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops, there’s no receiver on the roster that caught more than three passes last season as a Sooner. Developing quality pass catchers and figuring out the depth chart have been areas of focus since the Sooners began spring practices, and that will continue into the offseason and fall practices. Despite the lack of production, the coaching staff is confident they'll have plenty of options. “We’ve got two receivers that had production last year in Jalil and Drake,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said during spring practices. “We don’t have a ton of production outside of that. I think we’re in a position where we’ve got guys that are really capable.” Outside of Farooq and Stoops, not much is settled when it comes to the wide receiver corps. Here’s a look at a few of the bigger questions for OU’s wide receivers entering the offseason:

1. Can Jalil Farooq flourish as the No. 1 receiver?

During the first week of spring practices, Lebby mentioned he was looking for a dominant receiver. “When we’ve been our best, we’ve had 1,000-yard guys,” Lebby said. Farooq could, and likely should, be the player to step into that role. The former four-star recruit saw an elevated role in the offense last season, finishing with 36 receptions for 461 yards and five touchdowns. He also brings the most receiving production from last season compared to anybody on the roster. Farooq was particularly impactful in short-yardage with his speed and quickness, averaging 12.6 yards per catch. He also saw a small role as a ball carrier, totaling 16 carries for 145 yards. With Mims gone, Farooq should see an even bigger role and more defensive attention in 2023. It’s a challenge Farooq is ready for. I have no problem being the go-to guy but we're going to share the love this year,” Farooq said. “So I'm just focused on being in the best position I can be for my team.”



2. Are Jayden Gibson, Nic Anderson in line for bigger roles?

The former 2022 four-star prospects didn’t see the field much last season. Gibson caught just one pass for 12 yards, while Anderson dealt with injuries for much of the year. The Sooners could really use them in 2023. Gibson (6-foot-5) and Anderson (6-foot-4) offer size and athleticism that the rest of the receivers lack. Gibson has struggled a bit with drops — he dropped a game-winning two-point conversion during the spring game last month — but the talent is certainly there with him and Anderson. “For J-Gib, I see a lot of growth,” OU receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton said during spring practices. “He’s playing big, as he should. Nic, he’s stepping into that role. He’s becoming silent, but he will kill. He’s deadly. I love it.”



3. Can D.J. Graham make an impact?