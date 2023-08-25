Fall camp is winding down and we are mere days away from Oklahoma beginning game prep for the 2023 opener against Arkansas State. There were several questions for the Sooners coming out of the summer, and while some of them will prevail into the season, there is a clearer picture of where the roster stands at this point in time. Over the past few weeks, there has been a plethora of reports and rumors on position groups and players, but what can be taken away from fall camp after sifting through all of the things you've heard and seen?



Offensive Line Should Exceed National Expectations

Despite losing Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris to the NFL Draft and Chris Murray to graduation, there's a feeling around the Switzer Center that the offensive line could be even better in 2023. McKade Mettauer was the first player to share that sentiment publically on Monday, and both Andrew Raym and Savion Byrd echoed his thoughts in Tuesday's availability. With offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby being extremely confident in the unit since the spring, it appears that OU could be formidable upfront this season. A starting five of Walter Rouse, Byrd, Raym, Mettauer, and Tyler Guyton is as good a group as there is in the Big 12. With guys like Troy Everett and Cayden Green pushing behind them, this group could be as good as Oklahoma's had in the last several seasons, dating back to a Joe Moore Award in 2018.

Defensive Line Depth is Much Improved

The defensive line was one of the major question marks coming into fall camp, but heading into the 2023 season it appears that Oklahoma is in a much better situation here. Newcomers like Da'Jon Terry and Rondell Bothroyd have made big impressions in fall camp, and if Trace Ford can turn it loose and stay healthy, he might be one of the Sooners' most lethal pass rushers. This group has looked promising throughout fall camp, and at times, has gotten the better of the offensive line. Outside of the overall weight gain up front, the most noticeable difference for the OU D-line is the depth they're carrying into 2023. Unlike last season, and several seasons prior, there's not much of a dropoff from the first rotation to the second. Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis have 10+ guys that they'll rotate this fall, and that alone should make a major difference in their impact this year.





Wide Receiver Room Full of Breakout Candidates

The biggest question on the Sooners' roster in 2023 was undoubtedly the wide receiver room. With Marvin Mims out the door, OU lacks a proven go-to wideout heading into the season. The good news is, the cupboard isn't bare by any stretch of the imagination. There have been three names that have consistently come up throughout fall camp: Andrel Anthony, Nic Anderson, and Gavin Freeman. Plus, in the last couple of weeks, Jayden Gibson has started to put things together and look like the difference-maker that he needs to be, while freshman Jaquaize Pettaway has shown flashes of why he won't be held off the field for long. With Drake Stoops and Jalil Farooq providing familiar targets, and a host of names ready to break out, it appears that Emmett Jones' group might not be as much a concern as previously suggested in 2023.

Dillon Gabriel More in Control Heading into 2023

While it wasn't exactly warranted, Dillon Gabriel became a lightning rod for Sooner Nation when Oklahoma finished the 2022 campaign with a 6-7 record. Heading into the latter portion of fall camp though, Gabriel appears to have a much better grip on the steering wheel. Over the last several weeks, Gabriel has exhibited a much-improved control of the offensive unit, and has been more apt to push the ball down the field and let his receivers make plays. It's also apparent that the offseason has done wonders for the Sooners' quarterback, both physically and mentally. Gabriel looks sharper as a passer and has certainly improved his mobility as a runner over the last several months. It's also worth noting that Gabriel seems much more comfortable with his role as a leader on this team versus where he was at this point last year. Heading into 2023, things are looking up for the Sooners' signal caller.

Tight End Depth Behind Stogner Remains a Concern

Getting Austin Stogner back after a one-year hiatus was nothing short of a Godsend for OU in 2023 because, without him, the tight-end room would be a major question mark. Stogner will undoubtedly play a major role in the OU passing game, as his catch radius and physicality with the ball in the air is something to be utilized. Similarly to Brayden Willis' role in 2023, Stogner will dominate the snap count among all tight ends. With Stogner healthy, the Sooners' TE room is in good shape, but what if he's forced to miss some time? Blake Smith has taken most of the snaps behind Stogner, but has just two catches in his career. With Caden Helms out for an undisclosed amount of time, that leaves Jason Llewellyn and transfer Josh Fanuiel. Could those two get more run in the early portion of the schedule in order to get them vital snaps? Potentially, but the success of the TE room rides on No. 81's shoulders until further notice.

Who Starts Opposite Woodi Washington at Cornerback