Former four-star prospect Jacolb Fredson-Cole set to transfer

After two seasons at Oklahoma, Bellaire, Texas native Jacob Fredson-Cole is set to enter the transfer portal.

Fredson-Cole’s redshirt year made sense after injuries derailed his senior season of high school. While not a low-rated prospect in need of major development, he still had areas to improve — something all freshmen face. Fredson-Cole was highly regarded before his injury, even ranked in the top 65 of the Rivals150 at one point.

The 6’7 wing saw a career-high 16 minutes against Stetson and 11 minutes against East Texas A&M. He also logged 7 minutes in the Battle 4 Atlantis against Providence. However, after that, he didn’t see meaningful minutes for the rest of the season.

Now, Fredson-Cole is looking for a fresh start after two seasons of development in Norman. The former four-star recruit is sure to attract interest from mid-major programs in need of a big wing with significant untapped potential.

Oklahoma’s wings heading into the next season include Jadon Jones, the Long Beach State transfer who missed the 2024-25 season due to a back injury, Jeff Nwankwo, an Oklahoma native and JUCO transfer who sat out with an Achilles injury, Kuol Atak, who redshirted, and signees Alec Blair and Andreas Holst.

