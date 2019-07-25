News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-25 16:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Biggest Week of the Year?

Bob Przybylo • SoonerScoop
@BPrzybylo
Staff Writer

End of July used to not mean much of anything on the recruiting calendar for Oklahoma, but that all changed three years ago with the inaugural #ChampUBBQ.Nobody knew what to expect, but it was a hu...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}