A month ago, things weren’t looking too hot for Oklahoma. The Sooners were 1-2 and you could argue it was the edgiest time in the Lincoln Riley tenure in Norman. Fast forward a month, three nice victories and that recruiting train doesn’t slow down. It just gets stronger with Denton (Texas) Ryan athlete Billy Bowman announcing his commitment to the Sooners on Sunday evening.

Bowman, a one-time Texas commit, becomes the latest Rivals 100 member in OU’s class. And when you classify Bowman as an athlete, it’s legit. Bowman could make a difference either on offense at wide receiver or defense in the secondary. He’s also been a game-changer as a returner on special teams. A longtime OU fan, it actually took the Sooners a lot longer to get involved with Bowman than you would have thought. But once the offered occurred during the summer, you started to wonder that even with his pledge to the rival Longhorns, if OU was gonna be able to pull off the flip.