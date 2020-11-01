Billy Bowman commits to OU
A month ago, things weren’t looking too hot for Oklahoma. The Sooners were 1-2 and you could argue it was the edgiest time in the Lincoln Riley tenure in Norman.
Fast forward a month, three nice victories and that recruiting train doesn’t slow down. It just gets stronger with Denton (Texas) Ryan athlete Billy Bowman announcing his commitment to the Sooners on Sunday evening.
⭕️ #OUDNA ! pic.twitter.com/wMwFrbhJPJ— ² (@Billy2Bowman) November 2, 2020
Bowman, a one-time Texas commit, becomes the latest Rivals 100 member in OU’s class. And when you classify Bowman as an athlete, it’s legit. Bowman could make a difference either on offense at wide receiver or defense in the secondary. He’s also been a game-changer as a returner on special teams.
A longtime OU fan, it actually took the Sooners a lot longer to get involved with Bowman than you would have thought. But once the offered occurred during the summer, you started to wonder that even with his pledge to the rival Longhorns, if OU was gonna be able to pull off the flip.
The last month it went from OU fans hoping that Bowman would be a member of the #LincUpXXI class to essentially knowing and just waiting for when the moment would go down.
The speculation ran rampant earlier this week when OU commits galore started tweeting the O emoji Thursday, which has come to represent a commitment for the 2021 class.
Riley sent out his own O emoji Sunday evening, and it became obvious that it was just a matter of time and matter of minutes as it turned out until Bowman would make the call.
Bowman either becomes the fourth Rivals 250 wide receiver in the class, or he becomes the highest-ranked secondary member for the 2021 class.
He is the No. 1-ranked athlete for the class and could be the beginning of a huge close by OU heading into the early signing period next month. The Sooners are in play for a number of five-star and Rivals 100 prospects, and Bowman might be the one that gets the ball rolling.