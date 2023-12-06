Prior to Brent Venables' arrival in Norman in the winter of 2021, Oklahoma's brand of football had become rather stale on the defensive side of the ball.

Sure, there were outliers that had come through the program, but the once-revered and feared "Oklahoma defense" had become a unit that was holding its tradition-rich brand from getting back to the mountaintop of college football.

However, in 2023, the narrative around the OU defense changed. The Sooners rank inside the top 15 nationally in several defensive statistics, including second in turnovers forced, second in interceptions, 11th in tackles for loss, and 12th in defensive efficiency.

Sure, a lot of that has to do with Venables, who has been the best defensive mind in football for the better half of the last two decades, but it also has plenty to do with some standout defenders on the field.

Two of those players are junior safety Billy Bowman and junior linebacker Danny Stutsman, both of whom were selected First Team All-Big 12 at the conclusion of the regular season.

Now, both can add another accolade to the belt for the 2023 campaign, as both were named to the 2023 CBS Sports' All-America Team.







