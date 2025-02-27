Bixby DB Braeden Presley starting to lock in his official visits

With twelve offers to his name and several Power 4 institutions chasing his pledge, Braeden Presley has certainly held up his end of the bargain in upholding his family's football reputation.

But don't get it twisted: the younger brother of former Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley and current Tulsa wide receiver Braylin Presley is very much his own man. Both of his older brothers opted to play offense, and they're both relatively small by football standards — Brennan stands 5-foot-8 and Braylin is listed at 5-foot-6.

But at 6-foot-2, Braeden is a much larger prospect, and his future lies on the defensive side of the ball. He's generated collegiate interest as a defensive back, with several schools targeting him as a safety and several other programs trying to get him on board as a cornerback. And for his part, the youngest Presley brother doesn't have a strong preference as to his positional fit at the next level.

“It’s really whatever makes the most sense," he said. "I don’t really care about playing either [position], because either one, I know I can play. As long as I can get a shot to just get out there early, it really doesn’t matter.”

It's understandable that Oklahoma State would be viewed as the school with an inside track to Braeden's commitment, as both of his brothers signed with the Cowboys out of high school. Brennan, in fact, is the school's all-time leader in receptions. But as he navigates the process of scheduling his official visits, Braeden is focused primarily on other programs, and says he likely won't OV with the Cowboys because of the familiarity factor.

“I don’t think I will, because I kind of know what it’s like there and everything around," he observed. "So I don’t think I will. So far, I have K-State and Arkansas lined up. K-State, they’re on May 30th through June 1st. And Arkansas is June 20th through the 22nd. And I’m trying to get OU [set up].”

From a relational standpoint, two schools stand above the rest for Presley at the moment.

“That would be between Texas Tech and OU," he remarked. "It would be between them two."