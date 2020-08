On Sunday Oklahoma City hosted some of the nation's elite talents under the watchful eye of former Sooner All-American Blake Griffin. The current Detroit Piston came and watched a number of Sooners key offers, Including Daimion Collins and Trey Alexander. SoonerScoop.com's Bob Przybylo was In attendance and ran down the highlights of the day from a loaded roster of talent In Oklahoma City.

Plenty to see for Team Griffin