Blue-chip OL Deacon Schmitt dives deep into his OV experience at Oklahoma

Oklahoma has long been a favorite for four-star OL Deacon Schmitt.

And though the Sooners will have to wait out the final three visits of Schmitt's official visit schedule (which are trips to Nebraska, USC and Tennessee), they certainly put their best foot forward over the weekend with the No. 2 prospect in the state of Colorado.

After returning to the Rocky Mountain State on Sunday afternoon, Schmitt recapped his jam-packed weekend at OU in great detail. It began with chauffeur service from Bill Bedenbaugh, and ended with a morning meeting in in Brent Venables' palatial home.

“Thursday night, we flew in," he recalled. "Coach B picked us up, drove back to Norman, and we had some dinner and went to bed. And you know how it goes — Friday and Saturday were so busy. But they definitely treated us well over the weekend. We had the photo shoot Friday night, which was really fun, but [Friday] was mostly just like meetings and all that. Some of its academic meetings and all that kind of stuff. We went to the business school and stuff like that. Saturday, we did a little scavenger hunt thing. And then I had a position meeting with Coach B. But you’re so busy that you don’t even get a chance to sit down — they implement breaks in there, but it’s not very long. We were running around all weekend. But it’s a lot of fun. It’s so much fun.”

Schmitt was one of three offensive linemen in town for the Sooners' first OV weekend, joining blue-chip guards Noah Best and Desmond Green. On Saturday, the trio got to spend some time at the proverbial blackboard with Bedenbaugh.

“Coach B’s obviously one of the best developers in college football," Schmitt remarked. "So we watched some film, and I was with Noah and Dez. We watched a bunch of film and went through the playbook, that kind of thing. And after that meeting, I went with just my parents, my sister and my agent... and we went into his office and watched some of my film and broke it down a little bit. So you know, Bedenbaugh knows the mental side of the game. He’s been coaching offensive line forever, and he’s been coaching at OU for thirteen seasons. He just knows the game, and that’s just kind of the biggest piece for me. He reads everything, and I need that. I need someone that can teach me how to do that kind of thing. So I love Coach B, and the whole vibe there is awesome.”

Though Schmitt received plenty of attention from Bedenbaugh and the Oklahoma staff, he also felt the love from the Sooners' QB1. Though John Mateer spent the majority of his weekend with four-star QB target Bowe Bentley, he also carved out time to get to know Schmitt and make him feel more comfortable with the digs in Norman.