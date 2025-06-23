Blue-chip WR Craig Dandridge talks OU official, bond with Bowe Bentley

As four-star WR Craig Dandridge draws nearer to his collegiate decision, Oklahoma is pushing hard to try and pull the Cambridge (Ga.) Milton product out of the Southeast.

The Sooners took their shot with Dandridge over the weekend on his ChampU BBQ official visit, in which Emmett Jones and the staff made their final pitch to the blue-chip pass-catcher.

“It was a good weekend; I had a great time," Dandridge told Rivals. "[Saw] how everyone is, how the whole staff is, the ins and outs of what they’re trying to do with the program. [Jones] just laid out how I’ll be rotating outside and in the slot, how he develops guys, his background. He talked a lot about his upbringing, how he’s got to the point where he is, why he does what he does, and everything about the receivers in general.”

Dandridge also found himself in the crosshairs as a key recruiting target for new OU quarterback commit Bowe Bentley, who locked in his verbal on Friday and spent the rest of the weekend making overtures to the receivers.

“Bowe’s a cool dude, man. He’s a really chill dude," remarked Dandridge. "We just talked a little bit about ball and Oklahoma recruiting.”