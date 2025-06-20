Players who will define OU's season: Jaydn Ott

Editor's note: With Oklahoma's 2025-26 season just a few weeks away, OUInsider will examine the players who will have the biggest impact on the outcome. This article centers around running back Jaydn Ott.
Oklahoma's running back room has had no shortage of talent the last two years. But whether it's been injuries or a general lack of cohesion, the running back room has largely been disappointing.
There were a ton of questions heading into the offseason. Who would earn the starting job? How would the rotation shake out?
The Sooners answered those questions with one move, landing former California running back Jaydn Ott in the spring portal.
Ott — whose commitment is one of the biggest early accomplishments from new general manager Jim Nagy — immediately rises to the top of the depth chart, pairing quarterback John Mateer with a versatile, explosive option in the backfield. Ott was very productive during his first two years with the Bears, landing on the All-Pac 12 First Team in 2023.
He was limited last season with an injury, but he should be fully healthy and ready to inject energy into an offense that ranked 76th in rushing yards last season (155 yards per game).
Here's an overview of Ott and what he brings to the Sooners:
CAREER STATS
Attempts: 523
Yards: 2,597 (4.9 yards per carry)
Touchdowns: 24
Receptions: 95
Receiving yards: 737
Receiving touchdowns: 6
Yards after contact: 3.03
Missed tackles forced: 120
Runs of 10 yards or more: 69
2025 OUTLOOK
It can't be overstated how valuable Ott's addition is to the offense.
For one, his addition puts everything into place. He gives the Sooners an experienced running back with a history of elite production who has proven he can handle a heavy workload. He logged 637 snaps in 2023 — 250 more than any OU running back did last season.
From there, DeMarco Murray and the coaching staff can figure out the rotation behind him, which will still be interesting to watch. Even with Gavin Sawchuk off to Florida State, the Sooners have a ton of options between Jovantae Barnes, Xavier Robinson and Taylor Tatum. Ben Arbuckle can get creative with two running back sets and finding ways to utilize the group in specific situations.
Also, Ott's ability as a pass catcher should be a huge boost to the offense. He caught 46 passes for 325 yards as a true freshman. That could come in handy considering the Sooners' wide receiver corps is filled with newcomers, and a lot of them don't have a ton of production at the Power 4 level.
But the biggest reason for his addition is his ability to create running room on his own. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry in 2023, and 3.39 yards of those yards came after contact. That could be significant considering the questions about the offensive line. That unit struggled with injuries and an overall lack of chemistry last season, and the Sooners ranked second to last nationally in tackles for loss allowed.
While the Sooners hope the additions of Jake Maikkula and Derek Simmons will help things, along with better injury luck and the development of freshmen like Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje, it will help significantly to have Ott as a player who can create his own room to operate.
Assuming health, pencil Ott in for around 20 touches per game.