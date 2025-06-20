Players who will define OU's season: Jaydn Ott

Editor's note: With Oklahoma's 2025-26 season just a few weeks away, OUInsider will examine the players who will have the biggest impact on the outcome. This article centers around running back Jaydn Ott.

Oklahoma's running back room has had no shortage of talent the last two years. But whether it's been injuries or a general lack of cohesion, the running back room has largely been disappointing.

There were a ton of questions heading into the offseason. Who would earn the starting job? How would the rotation shake out?

The Sooners answered those questions with one move, landing former California running back Jaydn Ott in the spring portal.

Ott — whose commitment is one of the biggest early accomplishments from new general manager Jim Nagy — immediately rises to the top of the depth chart, pairing quarterback John Mateer with a versatile, explosive option in the backfield. Ott was very productive during his first two years with the Bears, landing on the All-Pac 12 First Team in 2023.

He was limited last season with an injury, but he should be fully healthy and ready to inject energy into an offense that ranked 76th in rushing yards last season (155 yards per game).

Here's an overview of Ott and what he brings to the Sooners: