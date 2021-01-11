Bonitto ended the drama and speculation about his future by announcing Monday morning he is returning to OU for the 2021 season.

Just like that, Oklahoma RUSH linebacker Nik Bonitto became an even bigger fan favorite than what he already was.

The deadline to declare for the NFL Draft is next Monday (Jan. 18), but for the most part, it feels like all the major decisions for the Sooners are in.

It was a mixed bag. No doubt OU fans are happy for the six that have already entered in offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Adrian Ealy, defensive backs Tre Norwood and Tre Brown, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and defensive end Ronnie Perkins, but the weight of their departures felt like a big-time lost opportunity for the 2021 season.

But Bonitto does cap a round of announcements that went in OU’s favor. He’ll join fellow defensive stars in Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey in returning for one last shot. Offensive guard Marquis Hayes was also emphatic in letting it be known the Sooners have unfinished business.

Bonitto, a redshirt sophomore, was one you could see go either direction. Before the 2020 season, he wasn’t even considered as someone who could potentially leave.

When you have the season he did, though, things change rather quickly. Bonitto, despite being snubbed by the Big 12 coaches for postseason honors, played brilliantly for the Sooners with 32 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

Bonitto had a slow start to 2020, registering zero sacks and just 1.5 tackles for loss in the first three games before exploding in the final seven games he played, starting with a two-sack effort in OU’s thrilling four-overtime victory vs. Texas. Bonitto missed OU’s win vs. Baylor because of COVID-19/contact tracing or he could have put up even bigger numbers.

“I just want to be a more complete player,” said Bonitto earlier during the season. “I feel like I still have a lot to do when it comes to pass rushing and being a factor in the run game and just really getting stronger and just having more knowledge on the football field, just being more aware of everybody's job and how I can make an impact in certain plays. And just being more of a force, I feel like. I feel like that's where I really have to improve at.”

He's going to get that chance, and OU fans are happy to watch him that opportunity for at least one more season in 2021.

The roster management within the team sounds close to being complete, but OU will still get to work in filling out its roster via the transfer portal. One spot it won’t have to hit, however, is the RUSH linebacker spot with Bonitto anchoring the group.