Booty, The Nation's Best?

He's got a name that people remember and though he bounced around a bit in his high school days, he's got a game to match. On Saturday evening the Sooners landed the commitment of Tyler (Texas) Tyler Junior College quarterback General Booty . The son of former LSU wide receiver Abram Booty and nephew to a pair of former power five quarterbacks, Josh (LSU), and John David (USC). Booty is more than just a name famous in football circles, last year he led the junior college ranks in passing yardage with 3,410 yards.

SoonerScoop.com Recruiting Editor Josh McCuistion: There is always something that catches my eye very quickly and in the case of Booty it's how much touch he has at multiple levels. Whether it's a seam route, a deep vertical in the corner of the end zone, he just throws not only with touch but with real confidence. Booty sees it and then pulls the trigger.

Booty isn't a true danger man when he gets outside of the pocket but he's a good enough athlete that as he moves around he has the confidence in his ability to buy time that he never looks out of control and creates some plays both running and passing when things break down.

Booty doesn't just show the ability to have nice touch but at each level he is consistent with his delivery and when he is on schedule isn't just completing passes but is locating them. That is to say that he's hitting outside shoulders on an outbreaking route or leading a receiver up field on a post route, etc.

Even as plays break down he keeps his eyes downfield and shows the same ability to deliver the ball where it needs to be.

And though he isn't a player with overwhelming arm strength; like a lot of lanky guys that may develop considerably as he fills out his frame.

Booty really keeps a nice base to deliver the ball and his consistency is a big part of that repetitive accuracy.

Player Comparison: Reminds me of the high school teammate of a former Sooner All-American Mark Andrews, former five-star Kyle Allen.