Boston University again heading to OU for Norman Regional

NORMAN — Boston University's reaction to Selection Sunday was certainly a memorable one. After Oklahoma was selected as the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Boston U was announced as one of the other three teams in the Norman Regional. More specifically, the Terriers were selected as the Sooners' first opponent. The kicker? It's the second consecutive year that Boston has been sent to Norman. The team's reaction to the announcement was caught by the ESPN2 broadcast.

Advertisement

A common sentiment on social media was that Boston U's reaction stemmed from a fear of playing the Sooners, who are searching for their fifth straight national championship. OU coach Patty Gasso didn't see it that way. “That’s where I learned what a (surrender cobra) was," Gasso joked Wednesday. "I didn’t understand that. I didn’t know what was so funny about it. But to me, it wasn’t like, 'Oh my gosh, we have to play the Sooners.' "It’s more like, 'Oh my gosh, we’ve got to go back there again.' And I don’t blame them for that." The Sooners did not play Boston U last year at the Norman Regional, as the Terriers were eliminated by Oregon. Boston U coach Ashley Waters took to social media and shared a similar sentiment, clarifying that the Terriers are looking for a different experience. The Terriers have been sent to Norman three times since 2018, and they also traveled to the Stillwater Regional in 2021.

It was an odd quirk in an otherwise smooth Sunday for the Sooners. Gasso expressed satisfaction with the NCAA Selection Committee's choices, which included putting the Sooners as the two seed while giving Texas A&M the top overall seed. This year marks the 14th consecutive season the Sooners have hosted a regional, and they will also host a super regional if they advance this weekend. The Sooners matchup with Boston U at 5 p.m. Friday immediately following the clash between California and Omaha. The winner of the Norman Regional will play the winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional — hosted by No. 15-seed Alabama — next weekend. But Gasso acknowledged there is still a lack of clarity in terms of how the Selection Committee makes its final decisions. "We’ve seen Cal-Berkeley in a couple (regionals) recently," Gasso said. "I don’t know why. It obviously doesn’t mean a lot to the committee that you’re going back (to the same place). It just fits the piece to the puzzle. And quite honestly, across the board, I felt there was more equality than I have felt. I didn’t watch, but I watch it differently. My heart doesn’t beat anymore. I’m just like, give us the names and let us move on. "So I didn’t look at (Boston U) at the time and go, oh, there they are again. I don’t know. But I would wish that’s something they would pay attention to. Because it is the experience for the student-athlete to get to another place and see something new. This will be a new stadium, that these guys haven’t really felt completely yet. "But I do agree. I wish they had more opportunities to experience something different."

NORMAN REGIONAL SCHEDULE