The last thing you want in the first game of the season is injuries, but for the Sooners, two starters on offense got banged up in the first half.

Wide receiver Jalil Farooq made an immediate impact, catching a 47-yard pass on the second play of the game. Unfortunately, Farooq's night was cut short as he limped off to the locker room shortly thereafter.

On the offensive line, center Branson Hickman also left the game in the first quarter after sustaining a lower-body injury. Hickman was able to walk off under his own power but did not return to the field. His absence prompted a significant reshuffle on the offensive line, with Geirean Hatchett moving to center, Jacob Sexton shifting to left guard, Michael Tarquin transitioning to left tackle, and Spencer Brown stepping in at right tackle.

The impact of Hickman's injury was palpable, with the Sooners' offensive line struggling to maintain their previous effectiveness.

