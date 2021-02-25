Breaking down Murray's room
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Second year leading the Oklahoma charge at running back, but hopefully this will be a much different type of spring, without COVID-19 ruining it all, for running backs coach DeMarco Murray.His room...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news