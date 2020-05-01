Oklahoma football, and sports in general, has been temporarily halted by the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, so SoonerScoop.com is going to take a deep dive into OU’s spring roster, position-by-position to get you ready when football returns. Breaking down what they did in 2019 and what you could expect in 2020. Quarterbacks – Lincoln Riley Spencer Rattler (6-0, 198, RS Fr.) 2019 stats: 7-of-11 passing for 81 yards, TD The story: The Sooners could never really separate themselves throughout the majority of Big 12 play, so it never allowed Rattler to maximize the four-game redshirt rule. It caused waves when Rattler entered the game in the loss to LSU instead of Tanner Mordecai, although Riley was quick to point out it was a non-story. All you could say is the ball looks different when Rattler throws it. 2020 outlook: Hey, it’s time. You can hear it in his voice and the voice of the fellow 2019 high-profile offensive recruits. They sat and waited and learned, and now they’re ready to make their mark. It’ll be interesting to see if COVID-19 has disrupted his development, or if Rattler has been able to maximize this quarantine time to be even more prepared when everybody returns.

Tanner Mordecai (6-2, 210, RS So.) 2019 stats: 16-of-26 passing for 207 yards, 2 TDs The story: Mordecai was efficient but wasn’t asked to do anything spectacular and we still haven’t seen him in a pressure situation. The spring was going to be bombarded with questions about Mordecai not playing against LSU when Rattler did, so that’s something avoided by all parties. Is he just depth? Or can Mordecai make this a real competition, especially with how rush-rush this season could end up being when everything is given the all clear. 2020 outlook: Mordecai will be in Norman for 2020, but what about beyond that? Will Mordecai become the next Austin Kendall in that he stays three years so he can have two as a grad transfer? Or does he prove a lot of people wrong and become a fixture as a Sooner? Mordecai never cared about the odds and what people thought of him in high school, so that me against the world attitude could work this upcoming season.