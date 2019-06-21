THE SITUATION

Edgerrin Cooper was back in Louisiana for merely minutes before he realized he had already settled on his college decision. Cooper, a three-star linebacker from Covington (La.) High School, committed to Oklahoma over Oklahoma State and Mississippi State on Friday. The New Orleans-area prospect is a top-30 prospect in Louisiana and the No. 22-ranked middle linebacker in the Class of 2020, and is deemed one of the building blocks of the new-look defense there in Norman.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"It's all about the coaching staff -- how they are. The staff explained how I would fit in. We watched my highlights and it matched perfectly to what they do there. It made me notice what I do even better. The gap-shooting they do on defense ... I noticed that." "A lot of things about Oklahoma stood out. The facilities there, they're amazing. I liked the academics and all that type of stuff." "The biggest thing is their past, winning bowl games and all the stats that come with it. The bowl games, back-to-back championships, the total people drafted from 2000 up to this year -- it made a big difference. I compared the pros and the cons, and Oklahoma came out wit hit. It was a hard decision for a little bit, but once I broke it down step by step. After that, my choice was easily made." "I love the position they're gonna put me in. I think Coach (Alex) Grinch is amazing. I've been talking to Coach (Brian) Odum and he's awesome. He's like family. It makes me feel like we're friends because we have a real tight relationship." "I know Oklahoma wants me to bring the pressure mainly. The plan is to turn this defense around. That's the plan -- to make this defense the best we can."

RIVALS REACTION