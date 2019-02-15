It’s been only a matter of days since Lincoln Riley dipped into the Lone Star State to land a commitment from Rivals250 athlete Davon Graham II. Very quickly, history has repeated itself. Trevon West, a three-star wide receiver from Arlington Lamar (Texas) High School, committed to the Sooners on Friday afternoon.

Proud to announce that I will continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Oklahoma. 100% Committed 🔴⚪️@OU_CoachGundy @LincolnRiley #OUDNA #VFND pic.twitter.com/iiiBNUwftn — TrevonWest19 (@TrevonWest19) February 15, 2019

WHY IT'S BIG FOR OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma signed a history trio of five-stars receivers to its 2019 class. Now, the Sooners are putting in the foundation of their 2020 haul on offense. West becomes the third wideout to commit to Oklahoma in less than a month. He joins Graham, a Rivals250 prospect also from Texas, and junior college standout Kundarrius Taylor. Overall, Lincoln Riley’s team is clinging to four Texans in its seven-member class heading into the spring. West, a 6-foot, 165-pounder from the Dallas area, is a burner downfield. He easily creates separation from defensive backs and is dynamic after the catch. West is also a factor in the return game and is a home-run threat every time he touches the rock. The biggest knock on his game is his route-running, which will certainly something he can improve upon leading into his senior season and at the college level. However, all of his glaring strengths as a pass-catcher should make for a perfect fit in Riley’s spread offense and in high-scoring Big 12 contests.

WHY IT HURTS KANSAS, TEXAS TECH