Commitment Analysis: Oklahoma nets commitment from Texas WR Trevon West
It’s been only a matter of days since Lincoln Riley dipped into the Lone Star State to land a commitment from Rivals250 athlete Davon Graham II. Very quickly, history has repeated itself.
Trevon West, a three-star wide receiver from Arlington Lamar (Texas) High School, committed to the Sooners on Friday afternoon.
Proud to announce that I will continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Oklahoma. 100% Committed 🔴⚪️@OU_CoachGundy @LincolnRiley #OUDNA #VFND pic.twitter.com/iiiBNUwftn— TrevonWest19 (@TrevonWest19) February 15, 2019
WHY IT'S BIG FOR OKLAHOMA
Oklahoma signed a history trio of five-stars receivers to its 2019 class. Now, the Sooners are putting in the foundation of their 2020 haul on offense.
West becomes the third wideout to commit to Oklahoma in less than a month. He joins Graham, a Rivals250 prospect also from Texas, and junior college standout Kundarrius Taylor. Overall, Lincoln Riley’s team is clinging to four Texans in its seven-member class heading into the spring.
West, a 6-foot, 165-pounder from the Dallas area, is a burner downfield. He easily creates separation from defensive backs and is dynamic after the catch. West is also a factor in the return game and is a home-run threat every time he touches the rock. The biggest knock on his game is his route-running, which will certainly something he can improve upon leading into his senior season and at the college level. However, all of his glaring strengths as a pass-catcher should make for a perfect fit in Riley’s spread offense and in high-scoring Big 12 contests.
WHY IT HURTS KANSAS, TEXAS TECH
There may only be three stars beside West’s name at the moment, he’s an extremely intriguing prospect capable of climbing in the state rankings over the next several months. History suggests that usually, Texas Tech and Kansas are able to corral these mid-level talents and eventually groom them into high-level pass-catchers in the Big 12. Riley and his staff fell in love with West and see his upside, which is rather clear on film.
Another early commitment bolsters the Sooners’ elite 2020 class and furthers their amplified push into the Lone Star State.