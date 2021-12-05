Brent is Back Home

It was 23 years ago when Oklahoma introduced Bob Stoops as its head coach. And now 23 years later, the Sooners are hoping for another splash from a familiar name.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is returning to Norman, agreeing to become the next head coach at OU, according to multiple sources and confirmed by SoonerScoop.com.

Venables is replacing Lincoln Riley, who left after five seasons as head coach to take the same position at USC on Sunday.

When the OU job became open Sunday evening, everybody turned toward Venables. No doubt there were a lot of names to choose from and some that might have popped out more, but OU knows Venables. Venables knows OU.

Before making Clemson’s defense one of the best in the country on a yearly basis, Venables was doing the same for the Sooners. He arrived in 1999 before leaving for the Tigers following the 2011 season. He was the co-defensive coordinator for OU’s national championship team in 2000.