Brent is Back Home
It was 23 years ago when Oklahoma introduced Bob Stoops as its head coach. And now 23 years later, the Sooners are hoping for another splash from a familiar name.
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is returning to Norman, agreeing to become the next head coach at OU, according to multiple sources and confirmed by SoonerScoop.com.
Venables is replacing Lincoln Riley, who left after five seasons as head coach to take the same position at USC on Sunday.
When the OU job became open Sunday evening, everybody turned toward Venables. No doubt there were a lot of names to choose from and some that might have popped out more, but OU knows Venables. Venables knows OU.
Before making Clemson’s defense one of the best in the country on a yearly basis, Venables was doing the same for the Sooners. He arrived in 1999 before leaving for the Tigers following the 2011 season. He was the co-defensive coordinator for OU’s national championship team in 2000.
As good as Venables was at OU, because he was, he went to another level during his time at Clemson. Included in that was winning the Broyles Award for the 2016 season, given the nation’s best assistant coach.
Venables was the defensive coordinator for Clemson’s two national championship teams in 2016 and 2018.
He has had numerous opportunities in recent years to become a head coach but has never made the jump. OU, though, wasn’t just another opportunity. It was the opportunity, the one everybody knew he’d make the move for.
He’s a guy athletic director Joe Castiglione knows very well. And when you start searching for qualities in a coach Castiglione needs in Norman, Venables checks every box.
“The confidence and the character the ability to develop the chemistry in the program and have the clear vision for how they’re to put this program in position to possibly compete for championships,” Castiglione said. “And know they’ll be surrounded by all the resources and people that want the same thing. That is the Oklahoma way. The way it works is that we change with the ever-changing rules and environment that are required for us to be mindful of that, but we won’t don’t change our guidance system and we don’t change our passion. Those are locked in.”
Former head coach Bob Stoops is leading the charge for the No. 16-ranked Sooners during their bowl preparation. OU went 10-2 this season and will take on No. 14 Oregon in San Antonio on Dec. 29, in the Valero Alamo Bowl.