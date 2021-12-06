Brent's First Staff

It was over 20 years ago when Brent Venables joined Bob Stoops' first staff at Oklahoma. Now fast forward 23 years and four days and Brent Venables begins his own reign as the head man in Norman. Since then Stoops has since retired and had a statue built in his honor. But he has talked before about the success, and importance, of his first staff in Norman. A staff that not only included Venables but future college head coaches like Mike Stoops, Mark Mangino, and most notably Mike Leach. Also among them were Cale Gundy, Jonathan Hayes, and Jackie Shipp. In short it was a crew that would go on to amass well over 100 more years of coaching at both the collegiate and NFL levels. His former protege is now leading the charge in Norman - who are some possibilities to fill out his staff?

Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

The Favorite: Jeff Lebby, Ole Miss offensive coordinator Odds: 2-1 Other Possibilities: Joe Brady, former LSU and Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Summary: This one feels like as much a certainty as any potential staff member on this list. Lebby has picked up a lot of momentum and the Sooners need a huge home run to help steady an offense loaded with talent.

Running Backs

Sawchuk is one of many reasons Demarco Murray is a keeper for the Sooners. (SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion)

The Favorite: Demarco Murray, current Oklahoma running backs coach Odds: 2-1 Other Possibilities: N/A Summary: Much like Lebby this one feels very likely, particularly after Gavin Sawchuk tweeted out that he was sticking with the Sooners. One has to think he feels good about his position coach's future in Norman.

Wide Receivers

The Favorite: Cale Gundy, current Sooners inside receivers coach Odds: 3-1 Other Possibilities: Malcolm Kelly, former TCU receivers Coach Summary: The only member on the staff that goes back to Stoops' first group with Venables. It's hard to imagine him not being retained as he is a key piece that connects Venables to the modern era's glory days of college football. To forget that Gundy is still an outstanding coach and, at least nationally, an under appreciated recruiter.

Tight Ends

The Favorite: Joe Jon Finley, current Oklahoma tight end coach Odds: 2-1 Other Possibilities: N/A Summary: If Lebby is coming, it's hard to imagine Finley not being with him. The two are close and one would think it might help Lebby to have a familiar face as he acclimates to his former college hometown.

Offensive Line

The Favorite: Bill Bedenbaugh, current Sooners offensive line coach. Odds: 3-1 Other Possibilities: Brad Davis, former LSU OL coach, Sherrone Moore, Michigan OL coach and co-offensive coordinator Summary: Just a few days ago this felt like a longshot but it seems that Oklahoma has started to find a spot for Bedenbaugh and he could be a very easy marriage with Lebby's scheme and the two might help lead a resurgence up front for the Sooners.

Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

The Favorite: N/A Odds: N/A Possibilities: Zach Arnett, Mississippi State defensive coordinator, Tony Gibson, N.C. State defensive coordinator, Barry Odom, Arkansas defensive coordinator, Christian Robinson, former Florida linebacker coach Summary: This is probably the biggest question mark on the list and there really isn't an overly obvious answer. Obviously Venables is a guy who is going to have a voice within the defensive room but does he want to take on a more managerial practice and bring on a well-known coordinator or find a young talent like Robinson and groom him?

Defensive Tackles

The Favorite: Todd Bates, Clemson defensive tackles coach Odds: 12-1 Other Possibilities: Calvin Thibodeaux, current Oklahoma defensive line coach Summary: It has been said repeatedly that Bates has a real connection with Venables and could be one of the guys most likely to follow the defensive coordinator to Norman. It's far from a certainty or anything of the like and it can't be forgotten that Venables coached Thibodeaux during his playing career in Norman and the current Sooners defensive assistant does seem to have the faith of Gabe Dindy - what could that mean to this decision?

Defensive Ends

The Favorite: Jamar Cain, current Oklahoma defensive end/outside linebackers coach Odds:7-1 Other Possibilities: John Papuchis, North Carolina defensive end and special teams coordinator Summary: If Venables were to keep the makeup of his Clemson defense with a defensive ends coach to go alongside a defensive tackles coach then it seems to make a lot of sense to retain a talent like Cain. The Sooners could find a role that fits him well and it provides him with solid landing ground as well as giving Oklahoma some continuity on the defensive side of the ball.

Linebackers

The Favorite: N/A Odds: N/A Possibilities: Brandon Hall, former Troy defensive coordinator, Brian Odom, current Oklahoma linebackers coach, Zac Spavital, current Texas State defensive coordinator. Summary: Odom seems like one of the smartest bets here but there have been an awful lot of conversations about him expecting to head to USC with his close friend Alex Grinch. It isn't set in stone, from what we've gathered so perhaps Venables could keep him around. In short, it's going to be about how serious OU wants to push for a native Oklahoman that grew up caring about the program. On the other hand a few guys that have known Venables a long time like Spavital and, in particular, Hall could be possibilities. Are they ready to be defensive coordinators at a place like Oklahoma or could they be best set as position coaches and if it's the latter - would they be interested in that idea?

Cornerbacks

The Favorite: N/A Odds: N/A Other Possibilities: Aaron Fletcher, Missouri secondary coach, Torrian Gray, Florida Cornerbacks coach Summary: Fletcher and Gray are interesting guys. Gray is one of the bigger names in the country at cornerback and has helped South Carolina to a very solid pass defense in 2021. However, Fletcher is a guy from the region and has a lot of connections recruiting both Oklahoma and Texas - notably in the Dallas area. There's no clear cut favorite here and no incumbent - there's a lot of directions Oklahoma could go.

Strength & Conditioning Coach