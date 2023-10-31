NORMAN — Nobody at Oklahoma has faced more criticism in recent days than Jeff Lebby.

The OU offensive coordinator has been the subject of frustration for Sooner fans in the wake of Saturday's 38-33 loss to Kansas, which ended the team's chances at an undefeated season. The Sooners were outscored 21-12 in the second half as the offense struggled to generate consistent momentum and the defense struggled to limit the Jayhawks' running game.

When asked about whether he had addressed handling fan criticism with Lebby, OU head coach Brent Venables said that's a discussion he's had several times with players and coaches.

"I had that conversation with our team and our staff several times since I've been here, prior to playing our first game, however long ago that was," Venables said during his Tuesday press conference. "That's Oklahoma. That's a place like Oklahoma. So that comes with it. So just stay inside out. You're the one in that arena, (meaning) all of us. Have an appreciation for the support but there's craziness to all of it. I love the passion and the energy.

"When things don't go well, hey man, they have a right to be pissed. But you have a right whether or not you listen to it and let it affect you or not, too. I told the players and the coaches the same stuff. Just don't live in that world. It ain't ever gonna be good... Just don't get your value through that, through the applause. Have a respect for it, have an appreciation for it, have an understanding for it, but don't value the opinion of people that you'd never seek advice from. I believe in that."

The Sooners did rack up 440 yards of total offense, compared to 443 for Kansas, and rushed for a season-high 269 yards while averaging 4.9 yards per carry. In the second quarter, the Sooners outscored 21 unanswered points to take a four-point lead into halftime behind an impressive performance from Tawee Walker.

But the criticism from fans largely centered around the play calling, particularly when the Sooners ran the ball three times and failed to get a first down following Ethan Downs' fourth-quarter interception that nearly sealed a win. Instead the Sooners punted back to Kansas, and the Jayhawks scored a game-winning touchdown on the ensuing drive. The Sooners also dialed up just 12 passing attempts before the final drive, as quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished with a season-low 171 passing yards.

While the Sooners are recovering and learning from the Kansas loss, they'll face another tough test this weekend in Oklahoma State. Not only have the Cowboys (5-2) surged in recent weeks after a disappointing start, but Saturday's game (2:30 p.m. ABC) will mark the final Bedlam rivalry game between the two teams as conference opponents.

Despite the loss, the Sooners still sit tied for first in the Big 12 standings with a viable path to the conference title game. Venables' message was simple — the Sooners have to move forward.

"Understand also that (criticism) goes with it when you're at a place like Oklahoma on this stage," Venables said. "There's scrutiny that comes with it, with that title, with that job, even the players. The players, their body of work is always under a microscope. That's the way it is in all sports, every level.

"So I don't have to counsel (Lebby). He's a grown man. But we're all close. And I'm constantly trying to nurture a mindset, too, cause I'm fully aware of everything, both the good and the bad and when you're doing really well and successful, I try to keep everyone focused on the right things. That's my job as a leader. Let's focus on the controllables, always focus on our players and what we've gotta do to get better."

