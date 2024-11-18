Brent Venables announced that his wife, Julie, is battling cancer again

On Monday, November 18th, Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables shared deeply personal news during his weekly coaches’ show as the Sooners prepared for their matchup against Alabama. Venables announced that his wife, Julie Venables, is facing a recurrence of cancer.

Julie was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2023 but had been cancer-free as of February 2024. Unfortunately, the cancer has now returned. She recently underwent surgery to remove a tumor, according to Venables. He conveyed his concern and commitment to supporting his wife as their family confronts this challenge.

Reflecting on the situation, Venables stated: “We’ve got a great team and great faith. It’s in God’s hands, a big part of the battle was her wanting to just fight and keep swinging, and that’s what she’s doing.”

Venables also shared that Julie is doing amazingly well at the moment, and that she has been traveling back and forth between New York and Norman over the last several months for specialized cancer treatments and chemotherapy.

“We’ve put together a really good gameplan and we’ve consulted with lots of different people,” Venables added, emphasizing the family’s careful approach to her treatment.

The Sooners will take on Alabama on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in a crucial game, as they will need to either beat Alabama or LSU to make a bowl game.