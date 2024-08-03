NORMAN — The Sooners' injury situation is highly encouraging just a few days into fall camp.

When asked about the injury situation on Saturday, OU coach Brent Venables didn't have much to discuss.

"We're really pretty good," Venables said.

However, there were a couple of notable names to mention as players to monitor.

Venables addressed Dasan McCullough, who suffered an injury during the offseason. There was some speculation about the severity of the injury, but Venables said it's not a serious injury.

"We’re holding him right now," Venables said. "Trying to get him to heal up. He’s got a little toe (injury) but he’ll be fine in another week or so."

Assuming he returns on schedule, McCullough projects to play a significant role for the Sooners' linebacker and cheetah positions.

As far as the wide receiver room, Jalil Farooq and Andrel Anthony have been the names to monitor. Farooq missed a chunk of spring practices with a foot injury, putting his status for fall camp into question.

Venables said Farooq has been on the field with no limitations, but there's still monitoring his progression.

"We’ll make sure he’s ready to go by game week," Venables said. "He’s at 90 percent as far as some of the analytics by then. In the big picture for that injury he’s right on schedule, he’s not ahead of schedule. He’s at the 15-16 week mark."

Anthony is continuing to work his way back from a leg injury he suffered last season against Texas, which kept him off the field for the rest of the year and spring practices.

"He’s been running and he looks good," Venables said. "I don’t think he’s full speed but he’s done one-on-one’s. He’s done a lot. We’ll keep progressing him as well."

Venables also mentioned that running back Jovantae Barnes, who dealt with a foot injury for much of last season, is healthy and ready to go.

