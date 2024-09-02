During his weekly coach’s show, Brent Venables gave an update on the respective statuses of Branson Hickman, Nic Anderson, and Jake Taylor.

Hickman, who left the game early in the first quarter, looked "remarkably good" during practice on Monday, according to Coach Venables. Despite his strong performance in practice, his availability for the upcoming game remains uncertain.

While Hickman's status is still undecided, there's positive news regarding Taylor. After missing Oklahoma's game against Temple, Taylor will be available for the matchup against Houston. Taylor's return is significant for the Sooners, as it allows him to start at right tackle instead of Spencer Brown. Brown, who struggled against Temple, recorded an offensive grade of 58.1 per PFF, with a pass-blocking grade of 49.4 and a run-blocking grade of 60.1.

Anderson also missed Friday's game, and with Jalil Farooq's injury, the Sooners are in need of Anderson's return. Venables mentioned that they are "hopeful" Anderson will be available on Saturday.

Additionally, Venables highlighted true freshman WR Zion Ragins, who caught a beautiful pass from Jackson Arnold during Monday's practice. The coaching staff plans to get the young speedster more involved in the offense moving forward, per Venables.

