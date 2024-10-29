Brent Venables operating as if Jackson Arnold will return in 2025

NORMAN — Will sophomore quarterback Jackson Arnold return to Oklahoma next season?

Brent Venables is operating as if that's the case.

The quarterback room has been a question mark throughout this season, as Arnold started the first four games before he was benched for true freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins. However, Arnold reclaimed his starting spot for last weekend's game against Ole Miss.

That has led to speculation regarding whether the Sooners will retain both quarterbacks — or even one of them — heading into next season, particularly as the team is on the heels of three-straight losses by double digits. But for Venables, the path forward includes Arnold returning next season.

"My assumption is that you’re dang right he wants to be back. Why would he not?" Venables said. "That’s how I look at it. I don’t have my head in the sand. I would be concerned if I was thinking in that way, ‘I wonder if he wants to be back.’ Well, s***, you’re the starting quarterback at Oklahoma. This is your dream. You turned down a lot of good people to come here, and now that you’ve faced some headwinds, now you’re just going to quit?

"I don’t see that in him, and I don’t see that in guys in our locker room. Does it happen in college football and in life? You’re damn right, but not with people that are built with the right stuff — not at all. Jackson’s got the right stuff."

Arnold stepped back into the starting job against the Rebels and delivered a game Venables' called his "best" performance of the season. Arnold completed 22 of 31 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns as the Sooners finished with 329 total yards, their most in a conference game this season. Without the 10 sacks surrendered by the offensive line, Arnold would've finished with 99 rushing yards.

"I thought he did a great job, going on the road, of playing against a top-ranked defense," Venables said. "He completed over 70% of his passes and made a lot of great decisions. Ran the ball well. Threw it on time. (He had a) great game. Having fun, getting comfortable and not playing with a bear on his back.

"He played free, and I thought Kevin Johns did a fantastic job of getting him ready and giving a new, fresh perspective from that standpoint."

Arnold has shown more decisiveness since that Week 4 benching. Since replacing Hawkins against South Carolina in Week 8, Arnold has completed 40 of 67 passes (60%) for 407 yards and three touchdowns. But most importantly, he hasn't turned the ball over, which was a problem early in the season.

"I think it’s just playing carefree," Arnold said after Saturday's 26-14 loss. "And don’t get that mixed up with not caring about what I’m playing for. But we have nothing to lose right now. It’s just a different mindset that I’m kind of attacking it with. A different level of confidence, and really just going out there and playing free.

"People are expecting us to lose. People are hating on me, hating on the team. At this point we’re just, no pressure. Just playing loose and having fun."

But will the Sooners be able to retain Arnold? As the transfer portal and NIL continue to change the college football landscape, rosters have become more and more unpredictable. And with the Sooners' 4-4 record through eight games, and the back and forth rotation at quarterback, there will be questions about how many players the Sooners will be able to retain.

Arnold will be atop that list.

"We've got good NIL, if that’s what you’re referencing," Venables said. "But there’s a thing now called (revenue) share that’s passed its initial steps, and we’ll be in a great position from that standpoint. But at the end of the day, for me, I want guys that want to be here because they want to put on the crimson and cream, they love their coaches, they love the locker room, they love being an Oklahoma Sooner. That’s where it all starts with me, and I believe the guys in our locker room, that they love meeting that criteria, and I believe that firmly.

"But nobody in college football’s going to be immune from losing some guys. That’s all going to be part of it. If the storms are a reason why guys want to leave, I’m all for it. I’ll help them pack their bags. I believe in that too, but our guys are strong-minded, they believe in what they’re doing, they believe in each other, they believe in their opportunity (and they're) thankful for their opportunity. I see that in how hard they work, how hard they fight and how hard they compete.”

