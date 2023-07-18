ARLINGTON, Texas. — Among the many questions Oklahoma faces in 2023, one of the biggest concerns is the wide receiver group.

With Marvin Mims gone, who can step up and become a reliable pass catcher?

Mims led the Sooners in receiving yards each of the past three seasons and had a career year in 2022, totaling 54 receptions, 1,083 yards and six touchdowns. The Sooners also lost Theo Wease and tight end Brayden Willis, who often served as Dillon Gabriel’s No. 2 option.

The Sooners’ wide receiver room in 2023 is filled with underclassmen who have potential but lack significant experience on the field. However, when asked by OUInsider at Big 12 Media Days last week, OU coach Brent Venables expressed excitement about the wide receiver depth.

The first player he mentioned? Sophomore Gavin Freeman.

“Gavin Freeman’s a guy that I love everything that he’s about,” Venables said. “He’s a football player. (He) just makes plays. He’s always wide open. He’s gonna help this football team. He might’ve had as good a spring as anybody on offense.”

For anyone who’s optimistic about Freeman’s potential impact in 2023, Venables’ remarks should be a confidence booster.

Freeman was a walk-on last season and didn’t see the field a ton, but he still made an impact in his limited snaps. He caught three passes for 46 yards but also turned seven rushing attempts into 71 yards and a touchdown, as Jeff Lebby found creative ways to utilize him in the offense.

He also turned in two of the most memorable moments of the season. The biggest play came on his first career touch, scoring a 46-yard rushing touchdown in the season opener against UTEP.