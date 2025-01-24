Hoops: Jalon Moore scoring at an elite rate in SEC play

NORMAN — With Oklahoma facing a huge second-half deficit against Texas earlier this month, Jalon Moore wasn't content to just sit back.

Moore, who typically plays within the flow of the game, asserted himself into the offense. The senior forward scored 26 points in the second half and nearly led the Sooners to a huge comeback. His previous career high in a game was 23 points, and he surpassed that in a single half against the Longhorns while shooting a perfect 8-of-8 from the floor, 3-for-3 from the 3-point line and 7-of-7 from the free throw line.

The Sooners narrowly lost that game to Texas, 77-73, but things appeared to really click in that second half for Moore.

"I think my mindset every game is to go in and be aggressive," Moore said. "Try to help the team any way I can. That’s getting to the free throw line, knocking down shots, getting rebounds, being aggressive in every aspect of the game. I think that really helps the team and gets us going."

That second half was indicative of how much Moore has grown as a scorer. And even as the Sooners have limped a little to start conference play, they're getting a fantastic season from Moore.

Since conference play began, the Alabama native is third in the SEC in scoring with 19.8 points per game while ranking second in field-goal percentage (59.6%), 12th in free throw shooting (81.5%) and 13th in rebounding (7.2 per game). He's also shooting 60% from the 3-point line, making 9-of-15 attempts.

That Texas game was particularly notable for his free throw attempts. He attempted nine against the Longhorns after shooting just seven in the Sooners' first three conference games. In the following game against South Carolina, Moore scored 22 points while attempting 11 free throws as he continued to aggressively attack the rim. It was a big reason why the Sooners came out with an 82-63 win, marking their first SEC win.

The Sooners have needed that scoring from Moore. Jeremiah Fears is the only other Sooner who is averaging double-digit scoring (13.4 points), and Moore has given OU efficient and versatile option as the leading scorer.

"I think it’s just finding and seeing the options open up," Moore said. "Just letting the game come to me and not forcing but being aggressive also in that aspect. That’s kind of my mindset when I go into games and how I approach it."