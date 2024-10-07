Brent Venables provides an update on a trio of wide receivers

On his weekly coaches show, Brent Venables provided an update on a trio of wide receivers ahead of the matchup with No. 1 Texas: Deion Burks, who missed Oklahoma's game against Auburn; Jalil Farooq, who has been out with a broken foot since the season opener against Temple; and Andrel Anthony, who played against Temple but hasn’t fully recovered from the knee injury he suffered last year against Texas.

"We'll see where Burks is in the next couple of days," Venables said about Burks' availability. Burks, who leads the team with 26 receptions for 201 yards and three touchdowns in four games, suffered the injury that sidelined him against Auburn during the second half of Oklahoma's game against Tennessee.

Farooq was initially given a 6-8 week recovery timeline after his injury against Temple, and Venables noted this marks the sixth week. He added that Farooq is about to get his boot off. Farooq caught one pass for 47 yards in the season opener and has been out since.

Anthony logged a few snaps in the opener but hasn’t played since. Venables clarified that Anthony underwent a cleanup procedure but noted he's "feeling great."

After addressing each player's status, Venables said they’re hopeful to get "a couple" of those guys back in the next few weeks.

