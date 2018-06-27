ATLANTA - In over a year of covering Rivals100 wide receiver Trejan Bridges he has gained popularity for his willingness to make a tough prediction, he's gained the adoration of Oklahoma fans for often coming up with the correct choice.

Bridges made a pick about who could be Oklahoma's next commitment and picked one of Oklahoma's most crucial commitments.

Along the way he also discussed his standing amongst the nation's elite receivers as well as discussing how he and close friend, future teammate, and the nation's current No. 1 receiver Theo Wease compare.