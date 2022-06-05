Brown Wastes No Time

Everyone was geared up for a big weekend for Oklahoma and maybe even a commitment or two. But the logical thinking was it would occur from among the 28 recruits on campus for the ChampUBBQ family weekend event. Nope. Instead, the first domino to fall comes from just a bit earlier than the BBQ, from someone who didn’t even have an offer as recently as Wednesday. Tallahassee (Fla.) Rickards wide receiver Keyon Brown was a star at OU’s camp Thursday morning, and announced his commitment to the Sooners on Sunday afternoon.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdOKAmXMgT2ZmaWNpYWzigLzvuI8gQk9PTUVSIFNPT05FUjxicj4x MDAwJSBDb21taXR0ZWQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9P VV9Gb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AT1VfRm9vdGJhbGw8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmF5VmFsYWk/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpheVZhbGFpPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoVmVuYWJsZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoVmVuYWJsZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfTGViP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2Fj aF9MZWI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT1VfQ29h Y2hHdW5keT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AT1VfQ29hY2hHdW5keTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXJyaXNvbjIxMjE/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGhhcnJpc29uMjEyMTwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90aWdodGFjdGlvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AdGlnaHRhY3Rpb248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby80ZjNBTThsRVViIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNGYzQU04bEVVYjwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBrZXlvbiBicm93biAoQGtleW9uYnJvd244NTApIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20va2V5b25icm93bjg1MC9zdGF0 dXMvMTUzMzU2NzgxMzcwNDYyMjA4MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5K dW5lIDUsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Entering the week, Brown looked like a two-horse race between Florida State and Auburn. He put on a show, arguably the most dominant of anybody during the two-day event in Norman. Brown earned the offer Thursday afternoon. From there, he went to Alabama on Saturday and did the same thing to get an offer from the Crimson Tide. But there was something about the Sooners and OU and Brown made the call.