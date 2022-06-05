Brown Wastes No Time
Everyone was geared up for a big weekend for Oklahoma and maybe even a commitment or two. But the logical thinking was it would occur from among the 28 recruits on campus for the ChampUBBQ family weekend event.
Nope. Instead, the first domino to fall comes from just a bit earlier than the BBQ, from someone who didn’t even have an offer as recently as Wednesday.
Tallahassee (Fla.) Rickards wide receiver Keyon Brown was a star at OU’s camp Thursday morning, and announced his commitment to the Sooners on Sunday afternoon.
Entering the week, Brown looked like a two-horse race between Florida State and Auburn. He put on a show, arguably the most dominant of anybody during the two-day event in Norman. Brown earned the offer Thursday afternoon.
From there, he went to Alabama on Saturday and did the same thing to get an offer from the Crimson Tide. But there was something about the Sooners and OU and Brown made the call.
Brown is the fifth commitment for OU’s 2023 class and the only receiver for the group at this time. Listed as an athlete, but Brown worked at receiver in Norman and was dominant time and time again to where he didn’t need to stay for the afternoon session. His speed, his size, he was the total package and didn’t matter who lined up against him.
OU fans have been told to be patient under first-year head coach Brent Venables and how he is going to handle recruiting. The ChampUBBQ event should absolutely earn some more commitments for the Sooners. If not now, certainly down the road.
But Venables camp policy of wanting recruits to come to Norman, well, it’s already paid off with Brown becoming the first to make the leap.