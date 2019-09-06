To do so you have to be pretty special, and Oklahoma City McGuinness linebacker Brynden Walker checks all the boxes. Walker, a three-star prospect, officially flipped his commitment from Oklahoma State to OU on June 30 and hasn’t looked back since.

Less than a handful of offers to the group, the #20Deep crop won’t have a heavy OKPreps influence. But there will be some.

It’s not an accurate statement to say there’s no talent in the Oklahoma high school ranks for the 2020 class, but it is fair to say there aren’t too many that have caught the eye of the hometown Oklahoma Sooners.

For some, the Bedlam argument doesn’t feel like a valid one. But the months long decision weighed heavily on Walker. Initially making the pledge to OSU in the spring only for OU’s new defensive coaches, Alex Grinch and Brian Odom, to turn up the heat from Easter weekend and beyond.

Eventually, Walker had to walk away from it all and breathe. That time came, and he knew Norman was where he wanted to be.

“Stressful, really stressful,” said Walker about the decision. “I did a lot of thinking, a lot prayer. I made my decision, and I’m happy.

“What it came down to was me looking out for my life after football. They have the same great facilities, same great programs. I personally feel OU will prepare me for a future outside of football.”

They say it’s a 40-year decision and not a four-year one, but yea, the four years are going to mean something as well. Walker said Grinch, Odom and Ruffin McNeill have been in touch with him almost on a daily basis, and he feels that strong bond with the staff.

A lot of that stems from the #ChampUBBQ event in late July. Although the Sooners haven’t generated a commitment from the annual event, it was a chance for the 2020 class to really get to know each other beyond just football.

“So much fun, most fun recruiting event I’ve ever attended,” Walker said. “It was because of that family atmosphere. I was pied in the face by Coach (Roy) Manning. I knew it would, but I didn’t know it would happen so early.

“Then throwing water balloons at Coach Riley. I accidentally head-shotted his daughter. She was cool about it, gave me a hug. Just a great time to get to know the coaches and other recruits.”

Walker intends to be a fixture in Norman for home games, but it’s time to focus on his senior season with the Irish. Following an unexpected quarterfinal loss last year, there’s a bit of a Revenge Tour feeling to the 2019 season.

That will kick off Friday evening when McGuinness travels to Del City. The Eagles won 47-7 last year at McGuinness. SoonerScoop.com will be there LIVE to watch Walker and all the other talented players for both squads.

Walker became a name to watch following an outstanding junior season with 43 tackles and 10 sacks. Recruited as a linebacker by the Sooners, he’ll be doing a little bit of everything for the Irish.

“Versatile,” said Walker about his role. “I’ll be playing inside, outside, rush end. Doing whatever the defense needs. Make sacks, defend the run. Basically, making plays is the No. 1 priority.”

McGuinness also feature TCU commit in running back Dominic Richardson, and Walker said they’re ready to go out with a bang, beginning Friday night.

“We’re looking forward to setting the tone,” Walker said. “Recruiting is finished. I’m happy with my decision. Now it’s time to get to work.”