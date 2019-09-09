News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-09 05:51:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Building the culture of OU's OL room

Carey Murdock • SoonerScoop
@CareyAMurdock
Editor
SoonerScoop.com co-publisher

Since Bob Stoops’ arrival at Oklahoma, the Sooners have put their fair share of offensive linemen in the NFL. Some like Chris Chester, had under the radar pro careers.Chester played 11 seasons in t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}