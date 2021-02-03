Burden: 'OU is Home'
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Last week Luther Burden surprised many by moving from St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter to Illinois power East St. Louis. And with that move having taken place some in the Missouri area feel the Soon...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news