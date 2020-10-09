This time around, it’s St. Louis Cardinal Ritter five-star wide receiver Luther Burden announcing his commitment to OU on Friday afternoon, just hours before OU-Texas on Saturday and just hours before Burden’s junior season kicks off.

It’s not planned that way, but for the third time in recent memory, the Sooners are adding a major piece to their puzzle.

The weekend of the Red River Showdown between Oklahoma and Texas just seems to bring some good recruiting news to OU.

Burden is not just a five-star receiver, but he is ranked the No. 1 overall receiver for the entire 2022 class and gives OU a scary combo at the spot with Garland (Texas) High Jordan Hudson, a fellow Rivals 250 member, already committed.

Everybody knows the 2022 wide receiver class is stacked, but most OU fans were looking toward the state of Texas in terms of finding the guys. Burden was long thought to be an Ohio State favorite for months and months.

Something changed, however, in the last month or so. It became readily apparent the Sooners were closing ground and making their move to the front of Burden’s list.

Burden has visited OU before even though he obviously won’t get that opportunity this season because of COVID-19.

The addition of Burden is a major shot in the arm for a program that is coming off back-to-back losses on the field and should be in for a dogfight against rival Texas on Saturday.

Four years ago, it was running back Kennedy Brooks picking OU instead of Wisconsin on Red River Showdown week. Last year, it was Weatherford (Okla.) High defensive prospect Ethan Downs choosing the Sooners instead of Texas, among others.

The Sooners aren’t done at receiver for 2022 and some big names are realistic targets moving forward. But you cannot argue with the start in having Hudson and Burden in the fold this early.

OU is certainly hoping Burden’s commitment is just the start of things to come in what could be a season-changing weekend for the Sooners in Dallas.