Five plays after the deep pass to Farooq, Arnold found Bauer Sharp for a 14-yard touchdown pass. Arnold threw three more touchdown passes in the first half, each one to Deion Burks, who had a monstrous performance with touchdowns of 14, 8, and 5 yards. He became the first Oklahoma wide receiver with three touchdowns in his debut.

Center Branson Hickman also left the game in the first quarter after sustaining a lower-body injury. Although Hickman walked off under his own power, he did not return to the field. His absence prompted a significant reshuffle on the offensive line, with Geirean Hatchett moving to center, Jacob Sexton shifting to left guard, Michael Tarquin transitioning to left tackle, and Spencer Brown stepping in at right tackle.

Oklahoma’s offense got off to a fast start. On just the second play of the game, Jackson Arnold completed a deep pass to Jalil Farooq for 47 yards. Unfortunately, Farooq’s night was cut short as he limped off to the locker room shortly thereafter.

In a commanding performance to kick off the season, the Oklahoma Sooners took down the Temple Owls 51-3. The defense was as advertised from start to finish. While the offense did have its struggles, particularly with a banged-up offensive line, there were many impressive moments.

The defense also made an immediate impact. On just the second defensive possession, Ethan Downs forced a fumble that was recovered by Da’Jon Terry. The defense forced a second turnover when Kendel Dolby tipped a pass and Kani Walker made the interception. Robert Spears-Jennings forced and recovered a fumble for the team’s third turnover of the half. Not to be outdone, Gracen Halton, who had already recorded a sack, forced another fumble that was recovered by Billy Bowman. Their sixth turnover came on a Jaydan Hardy interception in the fourth quarter.

The Sooners averaged 4.1 yards per carry in the first half. Jovantae Barnes had four attempts for 29 yards, including an impressive 13-yard rush. Gavin Sawchuk had a quieter first half with 6 rushes for 15 yards. Arnold accounted for 25 of Oklahoma’s 81 rushing yards and ended the first half going 13-19 for 121 yards and four touchdowns, with seven rushes for 25 yards.

One area where the Sooners struggled was on third downs. Oklahoma was 0-7 on third down conversions in the first half and went 0-10 on their first three possessions of the second half. It was evident that the team missed Branson Hickman and Jake Taylor. Despite leading 34-0, a slow second-half offensive performance saw the Sooners lead 37-3 heading into the fourth quarter.

As the offense struggled in the second half, special teams stepped up. Lewis Carter forced a fumble on a punt, and Jaren Kanak scooped it up and took it into the end zone. That was Temple’s fifth turnover of the game. Their sixth turnover came on a Jaydan Hardy interception in the fourth quarter.

Taylor Tatum broke off a 35-yard run late in the fourth quarter and then punched it into the end zone to make it 51-3. Tatum’s seven-yard touchdown run gave Oklahoma its first third-down conversion of the game. Tatum ended the night with five rushes for 58 yards and a touchdown—an impressive debut.

Arnold ended his night going 17-25 for 141 yards and four touchdowns, with 11 rush attempts for 34 yards. Burks had six receptions for 36 yards and three touchdowns on seven targets. Sharp had five receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown. Brenen Thompson had four receptions for 15 yards. Sam Franklin had four rushes for 45 yards. Jovantae Barnes had 11 rushes for 34 yards, and Gavin Sawchuk had six rushes for 15 yards.

On defense, Danny Stutsman recorded six tackles and one QB hurry. Spears-Jennings had four tackles and one forced fumble. Kip Lewis added four tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. Bowman finished with three tackles and one tackle for loss. Walker had one interception and one pass breakup.

Dolby contributed with two tackles, one sack, one pass breakup, and one QB hurry. Halton delivered arguably the best defensive performance with 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble. Markus Strong recorded two late sacks. Downs finished with one sack and one forced fumble.

Oklahoma will next take the field on September 7th at 6:45 PM against the Houston Cougars.

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!