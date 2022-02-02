Burt locks in with Sooners

If Oklahoma fans like defense, the next couple of days will be very kind to them as the Sooners look to close the 2022 class. The first addition is in as Ocala (Fla.) Forrest cornerback Jamarrien Burt announced his commitment to OU on Tuesday and will sign Wednesday.

It was basically down to OU, Utah and Missouri, but once Burt was unable to visit Mizzou last weekend, the writing was on the wall. The Sooners and first-year head coach Brent Venables had done the job. Burt wasn’t really on OU’s radar until the last six weeks or so. A one-time Florida commitment, Burt released a top schools list in late December and surprised some to have OU in it. As January progressed, though, so did the relationship between OU and Burt. It was highlighted by Burt taking an official visit to Norman less than two weeks ago.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Cb29tZXIgU29vbmVyIOKdpO+4j/CfpI0gTGV04oCZcyBnbyDwn5Sl 8J+UpSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVHkzQlFYMnB5eCI+aHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL1R5M0JRWDJweXg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFtYXJyaWVuIGJ1 cnQgKEBEYVJlYWxCdXJ0MjMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vRGFSZWFsQnVydDIzL3N0YXR1cy8xNDg4OTgxMzI1MzYxMDc0MTg0P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==