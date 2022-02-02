Burt locks in with Sooners
If Oklahoma fans like defense, the next couple of days will be very kind to them as the Sooners look to close the 2022 class.
The first addition is in as Ocala (Fla.) Forrest cornerback Jamarrien Burt announced his commitment to OU on Tuesday and will sign Wednesday.
It was basically down to OU, Utah and Missouri, but once Burt was unable to visit Mizzou last weekend, the writing was on the wall. The Sooners and first-year head coach Brent Venables had done the job.
Burt wasn’t really on OU’s radar until the last six weeks or so. A one-time Florida commitment, Burt released a top schools list in late December and surprised some to have OU in it.
As January progressed, though, so did the relationship between OU and Burt. It was highlighted by Burt taking an official visit to Norman less than two weeks ago.
His senior film was a catalyst to Burt rising up the rankings in the recent months, landing just shy of four-star status but playing his way into the conversation.
Burt is the fourth defensive back for OU’s class, but strangely enough, becomes the first one not from the state of Oklahoma.
He is also the third former Florida commit to pick the Sooners, joining mid-year enrollees in quarterback Nick Evers and wide receiver Jayden Gibson.
OU was very aggressive in the transfer portal, adding two cornerbacks in the last month, but it didn’t deter the Sooners from pursuing Burt or Burt from looking at OU as a legitimate option. The official visit essentially sealed the deal and answered all questions.
With Burt locked in, that’s two from the state of Florida on Wednesday, joining Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons defensive end R Mason Thomas. Two down, and believe it or not, two more to go for the rest of the day.