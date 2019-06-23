Busy Sooners Weekend
The weekend may have lacked official visits or any well known seniors headed to campus but that's not to say it was a quiet weekend in Oklahoma Sooners football recruiting. In our weekend notes we've already covered a pair of Sooners commitments visiting Tuscaloosa, Alabama this weekend.
Another key offer hit up USC over the weekend for an official visit.
How worried should the Sooners be these situations?
Jase McClellan took his second trip in as many weeks, was it, like last week, a bit of a surprise?
What about Jonah Monheim's official visit to USC? For some time he has been thought to be an Oklahoma-lean, has anything changed?
Ryan Watts hit Tuscaloosa, what's the latest on the situation?