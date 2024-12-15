By the Numbers: Where Oklahoma stands after the win over Oklahoma State

Porter Moser and the No. 13-ranked Sooners improved to 10-0 on the season with an 80-65 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday night at the Paycom Center. It was one of Oklahoma’s most complete performances of the season, as they dominated the Cowboys from start to finish, at one point leading by as many as 27 points in the second half.

With the win, Oklahoma moved up six spots in the KenPom rankings, landing at No. 37. KenPom, a forecasting platform known for its in-depth ratings and advanced analytics, also saw Oklahoma State drop 11 spots to No. 94.

The Oklahoma native Sam Godwin led the charge for the Sooners, turning in a career night with 20 points and 14 rebounds on 10-14 shooting. Godwin also contributed three steals and two blocks, earning KenPom MVP honors. His offensive rating, which measures points scored per 100 possessions, came in at an impressive 156, second only to Luke Northweather, who posted a team-high 183 in 16 minutes of action.

It wasn’t just Godwin making an impact, though. Jeremiah Fears added 17 points and five assists on 7-13 shooting from the field. He led the team with a 30% usage rate, which is no surprise considering he ranks 14th nationally in usage. He continues to show up among the country’s best in several statistical categories, ranking 33rd in steal percentage, 53rd in assist rate, and 102nd in fouls drawn per 40 minutes.

While it was a quiet night for Jalon Moore, who finished with 11 points on 2-9 shooting, he made up for it at the free-throw line, going 7-8. He finished with a 27% usage rate, just behind Fears, while Godwin was close behind at 24%. Godwin’s effort on the glass continues to impress, as he now ranks 13th nationally in offensive rebound percentage and 71st in defensive rebound percentage.

Despite their perfect start to the season, Oklahoma’s strength of schedule currently ranks 314th nationally. Even so, their numbers tell the story of a team steadily improving. The Sooners’ offensive rating of 115.9 places them 34th in the country, while their defensive rating of 98.7 is ranked 49th. Their faster pace of play has also been noticeable, as they rank 198th, now averaging 67.9 possessions per game.

KenPom projects Oklahoma to finish the season 21-10 with an anticipated 8-10 record in conference play. The Sooners are also projected to drop a close game to Michigan, 76-73, in their upcoming matchup at the Jumpman Invitational. That game is set for Wednesday, December 18, in Charlotte, with tip-off at 8:00 p.m.

Now, let's dive into the analytics: