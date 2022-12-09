On Thursday Oklahoma made an offer to UTEP offensive line transfer Jeremiah Byers . The big man is a two-year starter for the Miners and since entering the portal has picked up offers from Penn State, Missouri, and even has an official visit set up for Florida State this weekend.

Career Stats: 21 career games, 19 career starts

PFF Grade in 2022: 81.0

High: 86.7 - Florida Atlantic

Low: 51.7 - UTSA

Eligibility Remaining: Three years

Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Jeremiah Byers is from Central Texas, an area the Sooners have recruited for quite some time. The big man provides some positional versatility that could work for the Sooners.

What's on Tape: Having a chance to see Byers in person Oklahoma got a lengthy look at the UTEP right tackle. In that game he shows impressive knee bend and easy mirroring ability as a pass blocker. In the run game he can get over extended at times but he's a quality athlete with good length that has loads of room to grow.