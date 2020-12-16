Byrd Can Fly High
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Oklahoma's biggest news on National Signing Day was always going to be the chance to land Rivals250 offensive lineman Savion Byrd. The big offensive lineman from Duncanville, Texas had been a focus...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news