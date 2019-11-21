“Ultimately, we came to the conclusion that it would be best for me to step away from the game,” said Calcaterra in the video statement. “This has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life.”

He suffered a concussion in practice the week of the Red River Showdown and hasn’t played since. After talking with OU medical professionals and specialists around the country, Calcaterra accepted it was time to move on.

Calcaterra, a junior from Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic, had five catches for 79 yards this season. He ends his career with 41 catches for 637 yards and nine touchdowns.



A four-star prospect, Calcaterra had offers from coast-to-coast. He ultimately chose OU over Notre Dame and was a part of the highly touted #SoonerSquad17 class and has been one of its leaders ever since.

Calcaterra announced he intends to graduate from OU in the spring and then return home to California to become a firefighter.

Here is the full statement from Calcaterra:

“Dear Sooner Nation, my friends, family and everyone who’s had an impact in my career and my life.

“Over a month ago I received a concussion in practice. But what most of you may not know, is I’ve had my fair share of concussions in my career. I spent countless hours visiting with OU medical professionals and specialists around the country. Ultimately, we came to the conclusion that it would be best for me to step away from the game. This has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life, but I haven’t been alone.

“I’ve been able to stay positive throughout this process with the help of my family, close friends, girlfriend, teammates, coaches and different OU staff members. I want to thank each and every one of you for being there for me when I needed it most. You know who you are.

“Football has been the biggest thrill of my life and it kills me to know it’s over. But I’m confident God does everything for a reason and he has a plan for me. I believe football was preparing me for this moment my entire career. Football is just a game, but what makes football so special is that it’s a game of life. Every single moment you’re faced with a choice. In football you have to make that choice immediately. You can let that moment define you or you can define the moment. Life is the same way.

“I’ve been faced with a choice and I’ve chosen to keep swinging and not let this moment define me. I’ve chosen to trust God’s plan for me. I’ve decided to attack this next phase of my life just as I’ve attacked everything else up to this point.

“My love for football was for more than just a game. The big catches, the touchdowns, the big plays, the championships and the awards. Those are all moments that I'll remember forever. The thing I love about this game the most is my teammates. Throughout my career, I've been blessed with lifelong friendships and lifelong memories. I want to thank all of my teammates throughout the years for making my football career so special.

“I want to thank Coach Stoops and Coach Riley for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. I want to thank Coach Gundy for investing in me and helping me become the best player that I can be, but most importantly helping me become the best man I could be.

“This coming May, I will graduate from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in communications and a minor in health and exercise science. However, I plan on pursuing a career that as similar to football as possible. The impulsiveness, teamwork, leadership and camaraderie and, most importantly, being a part of something that is bigger than myself is all I want in a career. I plan on returning home to southern California and becoming a firefighter.

“To Sooner Nation and everyone who has been a part of my football journey, I thank you again so much for making my career so memorable. I gave everything I had to this team and this game. I would like to think I've had a positive impact on this university and this football program and all the people around me. Thank you, God Bless and Boomer Sooner. Calc.”