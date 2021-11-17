Caleb Kelly says his farewell

Kelly let the world know Saturday afternoon via social media, and he has been flooded with support messages ever since. Three days later, Kelly said he still hasn’t cried about the incident. In a strange way, almost at peace with the entire situation.

“I was walking out and just looking at the crowd and everybody and thought this will be the last time that I will be fully dressed in an OU uniform. I just took it all in and fans were cheering me on my way out too. It was cool.”

“It actually hurt a lot instantly,” said Kelly on Tuesday afternoon. “It just got real stiff really fast. Even on the other ACLs that I had, it hurt but I just don’t remember it being that stiff, that quick. I pretty much knew what it was. They had to straighten my leg. I couldn’t do it on my own. With the other one, I could do it on my own. I knew what it was right away. I got up. It was crazy. I didn’t cry or anything.

He knew it immediately. His OU journey, at least as a player, had reached its conclusion.

However, that’s the game of football, sometimes. Kelly tore his ACL once again Saturday afternoon in the loss at Baylor on punt coverage.

That’s not how the Caleb Kelly story was supposed to end. The sixth-year senior for Oklahoma, if anybody deserved a fond farewell and closing chapter to his story, it was Kelly.

A former five-star recruit, ranked No. 14 overall for the 2016 class, Kelly’s career has been marred by injuries. It never took away from his upbeat attitude and his character on and off the field.

“I talked to him that night. Yea, it’s horrible man,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “But honestly, it’s probably made easier by his willingness to accept it and bounce right along. He’s out at practice with a smile on his face with the same energy. It hasn’t really changed him.

“It’s just a recognition it’s time for the next chapter in his life. He’s not sitting there dwelling on it like ‘poor me.’ He’s a great example to a lot of people because a lot of people wouldn’t handle it that well. He’s been great. That’s why whatever he chooses to do next he’s going to be pretty damn good at it.”

Kelly played in 51 games over the six seasons, finishing with 179 tackles with five sacks, one interception, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

There are a lot of individual moments that stand out, whether it was his sensational outing against Auburn in the 2017 Sugar Bowl. Or the strip-sack-touchdown he had at West Virginia in 2018. Or going back to last month and ripping the ball out on the kickoff vs. Texas as part of that epic comeback.

A lot to choose from, but that’s not really what Kelly is going to remember when reflecting on his time as a Sooner.

“Those dudes told me that they love it and they mean it,” Kelly said. “Those dudes call me and check on me as soon as they hear. Everybody is all devastated. I’ve seen more people cry that I have about me being hurt. It’s just funny, that love. That’s the biggest thing that comes to my mind. My favorite thing, for sure, is the love from my teammates and my coaches and everybody that has put time into me.”

Kelly said he addressed the team earlier this week, and said go ahead and win some more for Caleb. As for the future, it’s hard for Kelly to know.

Another torn ACL means there is zero chance of Kelly participating at an OU pro day in the spring. If that day comes, it would have to be the 2023 pro day. That’s a long time from now and so much can and will change in the months ahead.

If his football career is indeed in the books, he can live with that.

“If the cards don’t work out for football, I gotten a bunch of offers to different thing automatically and already, just in the connections I’ve had and things I’ve done here,” Kelly said. “I feel like either way is fine. It’s hard to say if I’m 40, looking back that I didn’t even try even though I went through all the pain and surgeries, I feel like it might be better to get cut than not even try. I don’t know. We’ll see. Time will have to tell on that more than I can.”

Obviously, Kelly never saw this as his path. He even referenced being a Kenneth Murray guy, being a three-and-done type of player.

Just never the way it went with Kelly. Between the ACLs, the shoulder injuries, between the moving of positions, never

“I’ve experienced everything,” Kelly said. “I experienced the highest highs, the lowest lows, even that gray area in the middle where you have to find different niches, different roles.

“I feel like all the different guys that I’ve gotten to affect because I’ve been here so long and all the different things I’ve done, it’s really set me up for my future academically. I just think all the opportunities that have come through is something that I do not regret at all and I’m very happy for. I’m appreciative of everything that’s happened.

“It’s definitely been a long road. I’ve been one of the longest guys around. Everyone thinks I’m one of the oldest because I played early, but there are guys older than me that are on the team still. It’s funny how everything has worked out. I love the position that I’m in and I love this university, in general.”

Voted as a team captain this season, Kelly will be remembered for his on-field performances, sure. But he’ll go down as one of the best teammates and one of the highest character guys to ever be a Sooner, something that clearly means a lot to him and his family.

Arguably, there is no better legacy.