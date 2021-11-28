Cali Sooners No More?

For the last decade, Oklahoma has made a strong living of expanding its recruiting base from Oklahoma and Texas to including California.

It became so prevalent that the term Cali Sooners became a common response about what the Sooners were doing on the recruiting trail.

During the last seven seasons, that influence included Lincoln Riley. First, as an offensive coordinator for two years and then the last five seasons as OU’s head coach.

The startling news Sunday afternoon of Riley leaving Norman to become the head coach at USC, though, has turned everything upside down.

There will obviously be a massive fallout regarding players on campus via the transfer portal, but what is going to sting even more is all the work OU had done regarding elite 2022 and 2023 recruits might just go right down the drain.

And might is attempting to be friendly.