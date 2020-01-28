On Monday Oklahoma announced the hiring that we'd all been expecting, Demarco Murray has returned to Norman to become the Sooners running backs coach. The position he once ran wild at, he'll know be trying to find his future heirs at. With that in mind SoonerScoop.com takes a look at some of Oklahoma's top running back targets in each class and what Murray could mean to their recruitment.

Class of 2021

Oklahoma's Standing: Oklahoma is already expected to pick up an official visit from Henderson as he has built a strong relationship with Lincoln Riley. Murray's Impact: It's early to know but Henderson is very high on the Sooners, mentioning them and Ohio State prominently, but Murray could be an intriguing fit for him.

Oklahoma's Standing: Johnson has always been high on Oklahoma but there has long been a feeling that he isn't quite sure how serious the Sooners are about him. Murray's Impact: Johnson was absolutely enthusiastic about the hire and seems to be looking forward to their first conversation.



Oklahoma's Standing: Pryor just picked up his Oklahoma offer just a few weeks ago so it's a bit early to know where they stand in his pursuit. Murray's Impact: Pryor was the first recruit to tweet about the hire and it definitely seems to have caught his attention.

Oklahoma's Standing: Most people feel that Wheaton has the Sooners near the top of his list but he seems legitimately open to the process. Murray's Impact: Wheaton, being a Dallas area kid, it'd be easy to say the Sooners are making a big move but this does feel like something that will resonate with him.

Class of 2022

Oklahoma's Standing: Brown loved his trip to Norman in the summer and seems very high on getting back before too long. Though there are plenty of schools pursuing the highly talented recent Mater Dei transfer. Murray's Impact: Brown doesn't know Murray but is hoping to change that in short order.

Oklahoma's Standing: Megwa has been a bit up and down with his interest in the Sooners but has stayed engaged for the most part. Murray's Impact: Another Dallas area guy that will surely be intrigued at the idea of meeting with with the former Cowboys star.

Class of 2023