Tampa, Fla. – Just looking over the roster for Tampa Catholic you realize pretty quickly that they’ve got a lot of highly-ranked well-known players. But what’s most impressive is how not only are those players at a number of different positions, they also all seem to live up to their considerable hype. And did so while making quick work of Tampa Blake 54-6. The most well-known prospect on the roster is senior do-it-all four-star athlete Lewis Carter, an Oklahoma commitment. Carter did a bit of everything for the Crusaders on the night, starting with a blitz early on that provided a key early tackle for loss on a fourth down stop that seemed to set the tone for the game. Though on that play Carter blitzed between the tackles, Carter showed a real feel for blitzing off the edge on repeated calls through the night.



He also did plenty in pass defense by dropping into coverage showing comfort in both zone techniques as well as man-to-man. Carter, who stands at about 6-foot and 200-pounds, is ultra-physical and closes with violence on each ball carrier he comes across. On one play a Blake running back tried to reverse fields before Carter forced him wide and drove him out of bounds with impressive ferocity. Though Carter has been around the recruiting game the longest the highest ranked Crusader is 2024 offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis. The younger brother of current Florida Gator starting left tackle, Richard Gouriage, is the No. 26 player in the country and is a dominant force for Catholic in the run game. Much as Carter seems most at home when blitzing Pierre-Louis looks right in his element when he is pulling for the Crusaders. His solid blend of athleticism and desire to absolutely bury one defender after another makes him an outstanding lead blocker on the perimeter. Pierre-Louis can play a bit high at times but as he gets better about drive-blocking and continuing to run his feet when he isn’t outside the tackle, he has a chance to be a truly elite run blocker. In pass pro, he simply needs some time and fine-tuning but with the power in his hands and pure athletic ability it’s not hard to see him very strong in that aspect as well.

